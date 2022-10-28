NNPC, Daewoo sign MoU on rehabilitation of Kaduna Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari has in Seoul, South Korea, expressed delight as he witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd and Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President was particularly excited as the signing came against the back of ongoing rehabilitation works at Warri refinery by same Daewoo Group which would at the first instance, deliver fuels production before the first half of 2023.

According to the Nigerian leader, “Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime and other sectors of our economy. I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and her partners.”

