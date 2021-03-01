News

NNPC debunks March fuel price hike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…cautions against hoarding, panic buying

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Contrary to speculations of an imminent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there were no such plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in March, 2021.
A press release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru on Sunday in Abuja, stated that the Corporation was not contemplating any raise in the price of petrol in March in order not to jeopardize ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.
While cautioning petroleum products marketers not to engage in arbitrary price increase or hoarding of petrol in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians, the Corporation urged motorists to avoid panic buying as there was enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for over 40 days.
Furthermore, the NNPC called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Capt. Hosa: Of false death rumour and undue attacks

Posted on Author Tony Erha

When a few days ago, the rumour-mill went agog that philanthropist extraordinaire and the toast of the global public, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo (Capt. Hosa for short), had passed on, a paroxysm of “weeping, wailing and gnashing of the teeth”, swept across the land. Mourners, in the multitudes, were heartbroken and inconsolable. Whilst the news […]
News

ICPC: We’ve recovered $919,207 from Federal High Court officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the final forfeiture of $919,202.07 “fraudulently kept in an interest yielding bank account by some staff of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt”. In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Commission said the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Sani, made the […]
News

Stanbic IBTC gives out N34.8m in scholarship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has awarded scholarships to successful candidates in the 2019 and 2020 University Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).   This was done as part of its aspiration to encourage hardwork and excellence in academic pursuit. The 87 beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica