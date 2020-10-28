News

NNPC dispels fuel scarcity rumour, flaunts 2bn litres petrol stock

Adeola Yusuf

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured motorists of ample availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) revealing that the Corporation has more than 60-day sufficiency of petrol in its various strategic depots across the country.
In a press release by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the GMD attributed the emergence of queues in some petrol stations across the country to the disruption of the free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by curfews and restrictions of movement particularly in Lagos State.
Mallam Kyari urged motorists not to engage in panic-buying of petroleum products as the NNPC has over 2billion litres of petrol in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60-day-product supply sufficiency nationwide.
“The disruptions or curtailment of free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the ‘End SARS Protests’ and the attendant curfews, restrictions, and vandalism, particularly in Lagos obviously affected petroleum products movement and distribution.
“With the easing of the curfews and restrictions of movement by various state governors, normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days,” Mallam Kyari reassured.
The GMD expressed NNPC’s commitment to a zero-fuel queue scenario, maintaining that the Corporation has emplaced measures that would guarantee energy security for the country.

Reporter

