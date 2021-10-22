News

NNPC: Elite greed responsible for moribund refineries – GMD

The Group Managing Directorof theNigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, has accused the elite forthe moribundnature of the nation’s refineries. The GMD, however, said with the arrangement in place, some of the refineries would come up before the end of the year. Speaking yesterday in Abuja, the GMD said postulation to have less fossil fuel to achieve zero carbon in 2050 might not be possible.

He said, “We will face our problems and we will face it for what it is. What it is is that we do have significant and enormous security challenge in this country, particularly in the oil and gas sector. “It is an elistic problem. I have said this over and over. These elites, include everybody here. And the reason is very simple. “Since the establishment of Nigeria refineries, since 1999, all attempt to carry out a turnaround in the NNPC ended up in one misfortune or the other. And why did that happen? Because the processes are wrong. Elites are greedy; theywillnotletthings be done the way it should be done.

“Culminating practically in the distraction of these refineries. You can blame NNPC personnel, you can blame contractors but the key reasons that we always break down, that you won’t realise but you will accept is that we couldn’t just do this work because we are not allowed to do so,” he said.

