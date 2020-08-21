NNPC, FIRS, Customs target N43.5trn revenue in 3 years

Senate, NCS want excise on carbonated drinks

Nigeria’s leading revenue generating agencies – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) – yesterday, disclosed that they had projected to generate N43.5 trillion as revenue into the nation’s coffers in three years.

The three frontline revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government disclosed during the second day of the on-going public hearing on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). In their separate presentations to the Senate joint Committee on Finance and Budget and National Planning, the agencies, however, said that the realisation of the projected revenues would be dependent on other intervening variables, such as the crude price, among others.

A breakdown of the N43.5 trillion projected revenue shows that FIRS has planned to generate N19.1 trillion, NNPC, N19.5 trillion and NCS, N4.927 trillion between 2021 and 2023. In his presentation, the Chairman of FIRS, Muhammed Nami, said that the revenue projection of his agency was based on projected oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day for 2021, 2.05 million barrels per day for 2022 and 2.38 million barrels per day for 2023. FIRS said: “The first assumption is that crude oil production will average 1.86 million barrels per day for 2021, 2.05 million barrels per day for 2022 and 2.38 million barrels per day for 2023. Crude oil price is projected to average $40 per barrel for three years. The exchange rate is projected at $360 to one United States dollar.

“The revenue projection for 2021 is N4.8 trillion, 2022 is N6.9 trillion and 2023 is N7.4 trillion.” Speaking on the revenue projections of the Customs, the Comptroller-General of the agency, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said: “In 2021, all things being equal, we should be able to generate a total of N1.465 trillion. In 2022, we expect that we should be able to generate N1.704 trillion.

Then in 2023, hopefully, we will be able to generate N1.758 trillion.” In a presentation made by an official of NNPC, who represented the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, the Corporation said: “Our revenue projections for the three-year period of 2021-2023 are as follows: In 2021, we projected to generate N5.6 trillion; in 2022, we projected to generate a revenue of N6.575 trillion and in 2023, we expect to generate a total of N7.37 trillion.” Meanwhile, the Senate and the Customs Service have agreed that excise should be paid on carbonated drinks in the country.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, clarified on that issue while reacting to a statement by the Comptroller- General of Customs, who said that carbonated drinks, including coca cola, were not excised. “It is a misnomer that you will not charge coca cola for excise. I can’t understand if we are giving coca cola a free right that is undermining our economy.

“This is an established business all over the world and it is a dominant business in the soft drinks industry. Except we are making our country a country of subsidy for international companies. We should look into that,” Ali said. The president of the Senate, however, said that there was the need to support indigenous companies, Nigerian companies, especially enterprises that were growing. “But, of course, we also need to ensure we monitor their progress. If you are excising a company, then you should be monitoring to see the progress whether the excising has really achieved what we ought to achieve.

“The Senate and indeed the National Assembly will be interested to know how come the support given whether they had yielded the desired results and, if not why not. “I think this is not going to be an executive function alone. We need to work together – the executive and legislature – to see those that really are supposed to be given some envelopes,” Lawan said.

Earlier in his presentation, Ali had said that part of what the Service was doing to generate more revenue was pushing for an expansion of excise collection. “During the Shonekan’s administration, a lot of industries were excised, including Coca Cola, Chivita, all the carbonated drinks. The only one that we approved was tobacco and alcoholic beverages. The understanding then was that tobacco and alcoholic beverages should be taxed. “We know that carbonated drinks are also injurious to our health. And if cigarette and alcohol can be taxed, then they should be taxed.”

The Customs boss further explained that NCS had been pushing for the excising of these industries to enable it collect excise duties from there. “Gradually the collection on import will reduce because of the trade agreements we have signed. “So, if we don’t expand our extracts, then the collection from Custom will certainly drop drastically,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...