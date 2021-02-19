NNPC forecloses fuel price hike in February

…seeks sanction for marketers hoarding products

Notwithstanding the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has ruled out any increment in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in February.

T he corporation explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded. NNPC gave the assurance in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, yesterday. “In spite of the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, NNPC has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of PMS in February 2021,” he said.

The ex-depot price is the price at which oil marketers buy products from depot. The price determines the price at which they sell to motorists at their various petrol stations. The corporation, however, demanded a manhunt and stiff penalty for fuel marketers who have engaged in product hoarding to create “artificial scarcity.”

It “called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.” NNPC urged petroleum marketers not to engage in hoarding of petrol in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.

It gave assurance that it has enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for about 40 days. It would be recalled that the nation’s downstream sector was deregulated in March 2020 with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stating that the prices of petroleum products would be determined my prevailing market forces. With the announcement, the prices of petroleum products would be determined by prevailing market forces.

