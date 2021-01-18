News Top Stories

NNPC generates $120.49m from crude oil sale in one month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded a total export receipt for crude oil and gas valued at $120.49 million for the month of September 2020.

 

The $120.49 million crude oil and gas export receipt is a 16.28 per cent improvement on the $100.88 million posted in August 2020. Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the figure was contained in the September 2020 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).

 

The report showed that out of the figure, proceeds from crude oil amounted to $85.40 million while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $25.31 million and $9.78 million respectively.

 

 

The MFOR also indicated a trading surplus of N28.38 billion slightly lower than the N29.60 billion surplus in August 2020. The marginal reduction in surplus, according to the report, was as a result of lower contribution from the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), which recorded zero crude oil lifting from the Okono Okpoho facility during the month due to on-going repairs.

 

 

However, NNPC maintained that other subsidiaries namely the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO), Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and NNPC Retail posted impressive trading results recording 268 per cent, 234 per cent, 21 per cent, 422 per cent and 41 per cent trading surpluses respectively over their previous month’s performance.

 

It said: “In the gas sector, a total of 223.82 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month under review translating to an average daily production of 7,460.80 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

 

“For the period September 2019 to September 2020, a total of 3,039.05bcf of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,730.35mmscfd during the period. Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 69.10 per cent, 20.29 per cent and 10.61 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

 

“Out of the 221.91bcf of gas supplied in September 2020, a total of 140.45bcf was commercialized, consisting of 36.37bcf and 104.08bcf for the domestic and export markets respectively. “This translates to a total supply of 1,212.17mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,469.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

 

“This implies that 63.29 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 36.71 per cent was reinjected, used as upstream  fuel gas or flared. Gas flare rate was 6.66 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 492.93mmscfd compared with average gas flare rate of 5.84 per cent i.e. 439.90 mmscfd for the period of September 2019 to September 2020).

 

“To ensure effective supply and distribution of premium motor spirit (PMS) across the country, a total of 0.59 billion litres of PMS translating to 19.59 million litres/day was supplied for the month in the downstream sector.”

 

During the period under review, 21 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 43 per cent decrease from the 37 points recorded in August 2020.

 

Of this figure, Mosimi Area accounted for 90 per cent of the vandalised points, while Port Harcourt Area accounted for the remaining 10 per cent. NNPC, in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, the statement noted, continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria @60: Sanwo-Olu hosts 60 school children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, called off the ceremonial Independence Day parades yesterday and opted for a low-key commemoration of the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary. The governor, however, created a simple but memorable commemorative event for selected school children to give them the understanding of the significance of the anniversary. Sanwo-Olu, who was […]
News

Lalong to Council Chairmen: No wasteful spending, financial recklessness

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has warned all the council chairmen in the state not to embark in wasteful spending and financial recklessness in their councils, but instead must embrace prudence and accountability.   Lalong stated this on Tuesday while swearing in the former Deputy  National Welfare Secretary of the […]
News

LAUTECH ownership: Makinde pays thank you visit to Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said that politics and other considerations cannot distract him and his colleague governors in the South-West geopolitical zone from cooperating to ensure development of the zone and Nigeria.   He warned naysayers and detractors to quit trying to drive a wedge between him and other governors, adding that such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica