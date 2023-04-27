Business

NNPC, Golar LNG Sign MoU To Build FLNG Plant In Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Golar LNG to build a floating liquefied natural gas plant in Nigeria.

Group Chief Executive Office of NNPCL, Mele Kyari and Chief Executive Officer of Golar LNG, Mr Karl Fredrik Staubo, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies during a brief ceremony at the NNPCL Towers in Abuja, according to a statement by NNPCL on its verified Twitter handle, on Wednesday late night.

Part of the statement said: “In furtherance of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilization and enhance gas export, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Norwegian company, Golar LNG (GLNG), to build a Floating Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria.

“Group CEO, of NNPCL and CEO of Golar LNG, Mr Karl Fredrik Staubo, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies during a brief ceremony held at the #NNPCTowers in Abuja, earlier today.

“Golar LNG is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of marine-based LNG midstream infrastructure active in the liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas.”

It was gathered that Golar LNG designs converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure that turns natural gas into LNG and LNG back into natural gas. It is reported to have over 50 years of developing marine LNG infrastructure.

