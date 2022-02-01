NNPC: How PIA paved way for $5bn facility

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) may have started reaping the fruits of a Limited Liability Company, as it secured $5 bilion from the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo, Egypt recently.

NNPC secured the corporate loan in order to be able to fund major upstream operations in Nigeria and further boost the activities of the country’s oil and gas industry.

Afreximbank Bank was led by its Board Chairman, Prof Benedict Oramah and NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kolo Kyari, at the signing of the loan, recently.

The loan was a fallout of an extensive meeting between Oramah and Kyari in Cairo.

Those who accompanied Kyari to the signing agreement in Cairo were Mr Ajiya Umar, Chief Financial Officer, NNPC, Chief Adokye Tomborieye, Group Executive Director, Upstream, Group General Manager, Bala Wunti, Lawal Sade, Managing Director, and other management officials.

The loan marked a major development in the history of the Corporation and the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Stakeholders in the nation’s oil and gas sector see the $5 bilion loan from Afreximbank as a dividend of the PIA act signed last year and the incorporation of NNPC as Limited Liability Company.

The repayment of the loan is expected to be done through a Forward Sale Agreement where the funds provided would constitute the payment of purchase of 90-120kpd of crude to be delivered to the lender over a period of time.

Recalled that NNPC was incorporated as a Limited Liability Company by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in September last year, while the Petroleum Industry Act, hitherto referred to as Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was also passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, in the same year

