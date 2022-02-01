Business

NNPC: How PIA paved way for $5bn facility

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) may have started reaping the fruits of a Limited Liability Company, as it secured $5 bilion from the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo, Egypt recently.

 

NNPC secured the corporate loan in order to be able to fund major upstream operations in Nigeria and further boost the activities of the country’s oil and gas industry.

Afreximbank Bank was led by its Board Chairman, Prof Benedict Oramah and NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kolo Kyari, at the signing of the loan, recently.

The loan was a fallout of an extensive meeting between Oramah and Kyari in Cairo.

Those who accompanied Kyari to the signing agreement in Cairo were Mr Ajiya Umar, Chief Financial Officer, NNPC, Chief Adokye Tomborieye, Group Executive Director, Upstream, Group General Manager, Bala Wunti, Lawal Sade, Managing Director, and other management officials.

The loan marked a major development in the history of the Corporation and the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Stakeholders in the nation’s oil and gas sector see the $5 bilion loan from Afreximbank as a dividend of the PIA act signed last year and the incorporation of NNPC as Limited Liability Company.

The repayment of the loan is expected to be done through a Forward Sale Agreement where the funds provided would constitute the payment of purchase of 90-120kpd of crude to be delivered to the lender over a period of time.

Recalled that NNPC was incorporated as a Limited Liability Company by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in September last year, while the Petroleum Industry Act, hitherto referred to as Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was also passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, in the same year

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Africa’s growing list of Airbus customers

Posted on Author writes WOLE SHADARE

The number is rising. Africa is becoming home to A220 operators as more carriers on the continent are acquiring the aircraft type, writes WOLE SHADARE   Growing presence   The number of airlines that have embraced Airbus A220 in Africa is growing. On December 28, Air Senegal became the fourth operator of the type in […]
Business

NIN-SYMlink: Comply before Oct. 31 – NCC

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reminded and urged telecoms consumers to link their National Identity Numbers (NINs) with their Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) before the expiration of the deadline of October 31, 2021 set by the Federal Government. The Commission gave the admonition during the NCC Digital Signature (NDS) radio programme, which hosted the […]
Business

Standard Alliance posts 78.98% drop in profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc has released its first financial statements since 2018 with the first quarter profit after taxation dropping by 78.89 per cent.   According to notice to Nigerian Exchange Group, the profit declined from N406.403 million in Q1’18 to N85.411 million in the period under review.   The company also report a drop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica