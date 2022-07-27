NNPC in new era as IPO announcement stirs excitement

Last Tuesday’s announcement by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, that the company would be ready to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the middle of next year is causing a lot of excitement in industry circles, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As was widely expected, the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) as an entity that would be regulated in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA) by President Muhammadu Buhari, last Tuesday, in Abuja, was a headline-grabbing event that attracted some of the country’s most influential individuals.

Indeed, with Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, signed into law by President Buhari on August 16, 2021, requiring the minister of petroleum resources to cause for the incorporation of NNPC Limited within six months of the enactment of the PIA in consultation with the minister of finance on the nominal shares of the company and with the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, announcing earlier this month that President Buhari would unveil the new company on July 19, industry stakeholders and watchers had been looking forward to the event.

The unveiling

Speaking at the unveiling, Buhari declared that with its transition to a CAMA-regulated entity, NNPC Limited was now free from institutional regulations.

The president stated: “The provisions of PIA 2021 have given the Nigerian petroleum industry a new impetus, with improved fiscal framework, transparent governance, enhanced regulation and the creation of a commercially- driven and independent national oil company that will operate without relying on government funding and free from institutional regulations such as the Treasury Single Account and Public Procurement and Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“It will, of course, conduct itself under the best international business practice in transparency, governance and commercial viability.” He added that “NNPC Limited will operate as a commercial, independent and viable national oil company (NOC) at par with its peers around the world, to sustainably deliver value to its over 200 million shareholders and the global energy community, while adhering to its fundamental corporate values of integrity, excellence and sustainability.”

Also, in his address at the event, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, said the signing of the PIA provided international and local oil firms adequate protection for their investments, adding that the nation’s petroleum industry is no longer rudderless.

‘’From the onset of this administration, Mr President never concealed his desire to create a more conducive environment for the growth of the oil and gas sector, and addressing legitimate grievances of communities most impacted by extractive industries. ‘’We are setting all these woes behind us, and a clear path for the survival and growth of our petroleum industry is now before us.”

Planned IPO

In a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the event, NNPC Limited’s boss, Kyari, stated that the company was now a private outfit and, as such, would no longer be making its monthly Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) contribution, adding: “We will pay our taxes, royalties and deliver dividends to our shareholders.”

He further said that with NNPC’s transition to a limited company, “you now have a smarter, more responsive and much more accountable company that must act within the premises of all regulations that are in Nigeria for private companies. “It must also meet the standards of best practice in every industry in terms of governance, complying with regulations and beyond these, eyes are on the ball that your shareholders are expecting you to deliver value to them.

“That value must translate in two forms. One is that they must see dividends and the second part is that you must deliver energy in this country. This company is now in a position to do both of them because it is now a nimble company, can act, borrow and return people’s money quickly.”

Disclosing that the company will be ready to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the middle of next year, he said: “I am sure Nigerians will see a very different company in the coming days and months.

And we are convinced that by the middle of next year, this company will be IPO ready, which means that you have the system, processes and a company that is accountable to its stakeholders and shareholders.”

He further explained: “IPO ready means that you have systems and processes lined on the side of profitability and is a company that is accountable to its shareholders and stakeholders.

“Simply, that is what IPO processes look for; to see that you have the assets. Today, government has transferred those assets to NNPC and we have very ample assets that nobody has in this country and, of course, not even in Africa.”

Kyari also announced that the company had adopted a strategic initiative to achieve the mandate of energy security for the country by rolling out a comprehensive expansion plan to grow its fuel retail presence from 547 to over 1,500 outlets within the next six months.

He assured stakeholders and the global energy community that the new company was endowed with the ‘’best human resources one can find anywhere in the industry.

‘’NNPC Limited is positioned to lead Africa’s gradual transition to new energy by deepening natural gas production to create low carbon activities and positively change the story of energy poverty at home and around the world,’’ he said.

Reactions

The unveiling of NNPC Limited and the company’s announcement of a planned IPO in the middle of next year has generally met with optimism in financial circles. For instance, in his reaction, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr Boniface Chizea, stated: “The NNPC Ltd is expected to go to the market by the middle of the year 2023 to raise money from the public, which opportunity will, of course, initially be dominated by Nigerians. it will be good to court international investors to give the organisation desired international outlook to underscore the fact that best practice would be the order of the day.

“But, realistically, international investors will per force be adopting a wait and see attitude. We must face the facts that we have not conducted ourselves in a manner that will give confidence to would be foreign investors particularly from the perspectives of macro-economic instability which has been the bane of our economy for a very long time now and made Nigeria an unattractive investment destination.

“Already, complaints have been raised with regard to the spread seen in the composition of existing shareholders. All that will change as soon as the company goes to the Capital Market to raise money. For shouting out loud, investors reserve the rights to nominate those who will represent their interests.”

He further stated: “We expect that Nigeria would reserve a sizable interest, may be the equivalent of not more than 49 per cent, adopting the LNG template. Saying the obvious, the new company must be private sector-managed, without government interference in anyway. Otherwise, it might be difficult to attract private funds.

Once these steps are taken, we should expect to see a company that lives up to its tremendous promise of impactful contributions to the treasury. “We expect that preparatory to taking NNPC Ltd to the market, that proper evaluation will be professionally undertaken to determine the actual net worth of the company. But mindful of the urgency of energy transition now already upon us as fossil fuel is being downgraded for cleaner energy there is the need to act urgently as fossils fuel will continue to lose value as we move into the future.

Similarly, in his reaction, a former Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said that the company must make efforts to be listed internationally, including offering shares to Nigerians.

He said: “I am expecting a very profitable company. We also want to see the most valuable company. I am also hoping for it to be listed in the international stock exchanges around the world.

“But what is important in all of this is that the business model must be right. We need a business model that moves beyond political interference, interference from bureaucracy and a model that will dilute ownership and ensure that the management of the company is in the hand of professionals.”

Conclusion

According to analysts, the NNPC Ltd’s planned IPO will enable the company to raise funds to put it in a position where it can start being as successful as its peers in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

