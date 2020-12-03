NNPC legally withdrew $21bn from NLNG, GMD Kyari

*Says money belongs to FG, not states

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari has said the withdrawal of over $21billion from the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account by the NNPC followed due process.

Kyari gave the clarification on Thursday before the House of Representatives public accounts committee led by Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun).

He said NNPC pulled out the sum from the dividends account, on the authorisation of the Federal Government, as represented by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the NNPC.

The GMD, who was represented by the Chief Financial Officer of the corporation, Mr. Umar Ajiya, explained that proceeds from the Dividends Account, were the Federal Government’s share of revenues from oil shared among the federal and state tiers of the federation.

