NNPC Limited to debut in July as commercially driven -GMD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, has said a new NNPC Limited that was efficient and commercially driven would be unveiled, become operational in July this year. Kyari who made the disclosure during a plenary session at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), noted that the new company would be driven by technology be smarter, ready to play at the international stage, while playing its commercial role and legal role as guarantor of Nigeria’s energy security. He said: “The new NNPC is focused on market-led growth in the midstream and downstream business.

“By taking forward looking and integrated investment approach, we would convert oil and gas to useful products (Petchem, refining, fertilizer, and chemicals). “Our partnerships will be designed to Innovate with advanced products, increase retail market footprints through strategic retail partnerships. NNPC will be a part of Every home, workplace, and industry.”

 

