NNPC’ ll remain transparent, accountable to Nigerians –Kyari

…bags “The Sun Man of The Year” award

 

The Group Manager Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has emphasized the body’s commitment to transparency and accountability in all its operations.

Kyari, who made this known while being honoured with “The Sun Man of The Year Award” in Lagos at the weekend, attributed the successes recorded by the NNPC to the freehand and support given him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

He said: “What we have done in recent years is to ensure that we take out all the opaqueness in the NNPC. We also ensured that we represent Nigerians and work for them.”

 

Appreciating publishers of The Sun for finding him worthy of the award, Kyari described the honour as a huge responsibility and a privilege which will spur him on to do more for the benefit of the over 200 million Nigerians.

 

The Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Newspapers Ltd, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the NNPC chief was honoured for his doggedness and resilience in managing the corporation during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

 

He said: “Take Mele Kyari and dissect. In addition to the recordbreaking N287bn profits posted for 2020, the best since its inception 44 years ago, the NNPC, which he heads, published the Audited Financial Statements (AFS). It was trailblazing and a whiff of good fortune in a beleaguered entity and time.”

