News Top Stories

NNPC Ltd: APC stole my idea –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Federal Government for National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a limited liability company even though he claimed it was his idea. The corporation now known as Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is fully commercialized.

Unveiling the NNPC Limited in Abuja on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, said the body would operate without relying on government funding and be free from institutional regulations. Atiku on his verified Facebook page yesterday said the government’s decision was part of his proposal in 2018 to reform the petroleum sector but lamented that he was “denigrated” by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former Vice President said: “I had in 2018 made public my plans to reform the NNPC to make it more profitable, transparent, and efficient. The APCled government denigrated me for my patriotic vision.

But today, I am happy to note that the same government has taken a tentative step along the lines of the suggestions that I had made.” However, he said he would continue with the process of an overhaul of the company if elected. He said: “It is a step in the right direction, but we are still far from what I had envisaged. I hope I’ll have the opportunity to complete the process of turning the NNPC into a genuinely world-class company in the mold of the NLNG, Aramco of Saudi Arabia, and Petrobras of Brazil, where Nigerians and institutions will invest in.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The Voice Nigeria; More Than a Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Entertainment is one of Nigeria’s biggest exports. Everyone agrees that there is no shortage of talent in Nigeria. It is however important to identify and showcase the talent to the world. One of the platforms providing these opportunities is The Voice Nigeria. The Voice Nigeria is empowering talented Nigerians by giving them the means to […]
News

Osinbajo: MURIC’s classification of Yoruba illogical, dangerous – Group

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Democratic Reformers, one of the groups promoting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidency, has accused Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), of classifying the Yoruba people into two warring religious groups. MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, had said in a statement that it is not the turn of Osinbajo or any other Christian from South West to be president […]
News

Saro-Wiwa’s 25th memorial: MOSOP urges FG to address Ogoni injustice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to put mechanisms in place to address the injustice confronting Ogoni. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the call yesterday at Bori in Khans Local Government of Rivers State while marking the 25th anniversary of the execution of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica