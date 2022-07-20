News

NNPC Ltd: My idea stolen by APC – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election Atiku Abubakar has praised the Federal Government for turning the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a limited liability company even though he claimed it was his idea.

The corporation now known as Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is fully commercialized.

Unveiling the NNPC Limited in Abuja on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the body would operate without relying on government funding and be free from institutional regulations.

Atiku on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday said the government’s decision was part of his proposal in 2018 to reform the petroleum sector but lamented that he was “denigrated” by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Vice President said: “I had in 2018 made public my plans to reform the NNPC to make it more profitable, transparent, and efficient. The APC-led government denigrated me for my patriotic vision. But today, I am happy to note that the same government has taken a tentative step along the lines of the suggestions that I had made.”

However, he said he would continue with the process of an overhaul of the company if elected.

He said: “It is a step in the right direction, but we are still far from what I had envisaged. I hope I’ll have the opportunity to complete the process of turning the NNPC into a genuinely world-class company in the mould of the NLNG, Aramco of Saudi Arabia, and Petrobras of Brazil, where Nigerians and institutions will invest in.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s challenges’re surmountable, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Olaoye Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the challenges facing the country were surmountable and stepping stones to its great future.   Osinbajo stated this today in Owerri at a special interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.   The Vice-President, who delivered […]
News

Group berates FG over Igboho, seeks release of 13 detainees

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leaders of the South- West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) yesterdaycondemnedthenocturnal invasion of the Ibadan residence of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, by security agencies. This was as the group called for the release of the 13 detained aides of the activist last week. The SSSG in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Adewole […]
News

IGP, DSS DG dragged to court over alleged killing, harassment of Shi’ite members

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG) and the Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS) have been dragged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged unlawful killing and harassment of Shi’ite members on peaceful religious practice. A 25-year-old man, Suleiman Sadi had approached the court with a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1147/2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica