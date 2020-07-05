NNPC makes new appointment, redeploys top management staff

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments of its top management staff.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru.

According to the corporation, the move is “part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with the Next Level Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

While the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), Adokiye Tombomieye, who has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream; the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, has been made the new Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Services, following the retirement of Farouk Garba Sa’id, last week.

Other top-level staff also affected are the Managing Director of NNPC Downstream Company (Retail Limited), Billy Okoye who replaces Mr Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; with the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, Mrs Elizabeth Aliyuda taking over from Sir Okoye.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate, Mr Roland Ewubare.

