NNPC meets NARTO, PTD, others

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has engaged critical stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the road network challenges and other lingering issues affecting the smooth distribution of petroleum products in the country. GroupManaging Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the disclosure after a meeting with Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG). He said: “We are committed to utilising the Federal Government’s Tax Credit Scheme to rebuild some of the affected roads in line with Mr. President’s Executive Order 7.

“Upon our fruitful deliberations today, the NNPC has pledged to support the PTD and NARTO in carrying out quick intervention fixes on some strategic bad spots identified to enable unhindered movement of trucks for transportation of petroleum products nationwide.”

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Muhammad, the stakeholders also agreed to enforce mandatory installation of safety valves in all petroleum product trucks in the country effective February 1, 2022 with full commitment given by NARTO.

