NNPC: Nigeria lost N58.8bn to vandalism in 2 yrs

Nigeria lost a total of 173.046 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) between 2019 and 2020 to acts of vandalism.

This amounted to a whopping sum of N58.8 billion. Also, between January and May this year, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines suffered 203 breaks leading to N5. 973 billion loss from 39 million litres of PMS.

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, at a town hall meeting on protection of oil and gas infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja, however, said the country had experienced fewer incidences of vandalism in Niger Delta since 2015.

Kyari, who represented the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, attributed this to a number of engagements the Federal Government had with stakeholders, as well as efforts of security agencies.

According to him, from 623 incidents in 2014, the attacks dropped to 428 in 2015, 307 in 2016 before it finally went down to 94 in 2020. Kyari said: “Since 2014, an average of about 38 million barrels of crude oil is deferred annually due to incessant pipeline vandalism.

“In 2020, about $1.538 billion of revenue was deferred (37 million barrels) due to 94 incidences.

“An average of $2.163 billion of revenue has been deferred annually since 2014 as a result of incessant pipeline vandalism.”

He listed the effects of vandalism to include environmental pollution, high product losses, high cost of repairs and lost of time. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in his remarks, noted that destruction of oil and gas infrastructure had socioeconomic and environmental implications.

According to the minister, an average of 200,000 barrels of oil is lost per day due to damaged pipelines, adding that about N60 billion was spent yearly to repair and maintain the vandalised points. He stated that statistics showed that “between January 2019 and September 2020, 1,161 pipeline points across the country were vandalised.

“Apart from the impact on the nation’s earnings, consider also the environmental problems caused by the incessant vandalism, in terms of freshwater pollution, air pollution, soil pollution, etc., and you will appreciate the enormity of the problem.”

Mohammed stated that the aim of the town hall meeting was to create public awareness and sensitise communities, especially those where infrastructure are located, to be conscious of the import of such and protect them

Like this: Like Loading...