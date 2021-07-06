Business

NNPC: Nigeria lost N58.8bn to vandalism in 2 yrs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

Nigeria lost a total of 173.046 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) between 2019 and 2020 to acts of vandalism.

 

This amounted to a whopping sum of N58.8 billion. Also, between January and May this year, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines suffered 203 breaks leading to N5. 973 billion loss from 39 million litres of PMS.

 

NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, at a town hall meeting on protection of oil and gas infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture in Abuja, however, said the country had experienced fewer incidences of vandalism in Niger Delta since 2015.

Kyari, who represented the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, attributed this to a number of engagements the Federal Government had with stakeholders, as well as efforts of security agencies.

 

According to him, from 623 incidents in 2014, the attacks dropped to 428 in 2015, 307 in 2016 before it finally went down to 94 in 2020. Kyari said: “Since 2014, an average of about 38 million barrels of crude oil is deferred annually due to incessant pipeline vandalism.

 

“In 2020, about $1.538 billion of revenue was deferred (37 million barrels) due to 94 incidences.

 

“An average of $2.163 billion of revenue has been deferred annually since 2014 as a result of incessant pipeline vandalism.”

 

He listed the effects of vandalism to include environmental pollution, high product losses, high cost of repairs and lost of time. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in his remarks, noted that destruction of oil and gas infrastructure had socioeconomic and environmental implications.

 

According to the minister, an average of 200,000 barrels of oil is lost per day due to damaged pipelines, adding that about N60 billion was spent yearly to repair and maintain the vandalised points. He stated that statistics showed that “between January 2019 and September 2020, 1,161 pipeline points across the country were vandalised.

 

“Apart from the impact on the nation’s earnings, consider also the environmental problems caused by the incessant vandalism, in terms of freshwater pollution, air pollution, soil pollution, etc., and you will appreciate the enormity of the problem.”

 

Mohammed stated that the aim of the town hall meeting was to create public awareness and sensitise communities, especially those where infrastructure are located, to be conscious of the import of such and protect them

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria ranked 47th in global cybersecurity index

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…scores 84.76% to emerge 4th in Africa   Nigeria has been ranked 47th on the list of countries putting measures in place to secure their cyberspace. According to the 2020 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) released by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the country is among the top cyber security-conscious nations out of the 194 countries […]
Business

KLM cuts 1,000 jobs

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Stories, Wole Shadare   KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is forced to reduce its workforce by another 1.000 with almost immediate effect. Slower than expected recovery from the Covid-crisis until deeper into 2021 means that the carrier has to refer to another scenario and cut further into its workforce. In 2020, KLM cut 5.000 jobs across […]
Business

Oil slips as gloom grows over soaring COVID-19 cases, lockdowns

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices fell on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session that came as California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.8%, to $48.39 a barrel at 0455 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica