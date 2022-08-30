NNPC: Nigeria’ll become net exporter of fuel next year

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has said that Nigeria will stop fuel importation and become a net exporter of the product by the middle of next year.

This assurance was given Tuesday by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mele Kyari, at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, with the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, and the anticipated completion of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, the country will be self-sustaining in the production of fuel.

Kyari, who explained that some pipelines were shut down because of their inability to meet production costs due to losses, also lamented that the challenge of oil theft had become disturbing, revealing that some vandals now tapped crude from churches and mosques.

On ending fuel importation, the NNPCL boss said that the company acquired 20 per cent equity in Dangote Refinery and would be obliged to take 20 per cent of the finished product for local consumption when it becomes operational.

