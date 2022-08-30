News

NNPC: Nigeria’ll become net exporter of fuel next year

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja and Success Nwogu, Lagos Comment(0)

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has said that Nigeria will stop fuel importation and become a net exporter of the product by the middle of next year.

This assurance was given Tuesday by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mele Kyari, at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, with the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, and the anticipated completion of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, the country will be self-sustaining in the production of fuel.

Kyari, who explained that some pipelines were shut down because of their inability to meet production costs due to losses, also lamented that the challenge of oil theft had become disturbing, revealing that some vandals now tapped crude from churches and mosques.

On ending fuel importation, the NNPCL boss said that the company acquired 20 per cent equity in Dangote Refinery and would be obliged to take 20 per cent of the finished product for local consumption when it becomes operational.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP to Buhari: Tell Nigerians real reason for aborted Zamfara visit

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is economical with the truth on why he failed to visit Zamfara State as he promised. Recall that President Buhari was in Sokoto, a neighbouring state to Zamfara, but opted to speak to the people through video broadcast. He cited bad weather as reason […]
News Top Stories

Forex: CBN sells $14.62bn in 11 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

$734.39m sold to SMEs operators The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $14.62billion at the foreign exchange market between January and November last year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.   New Telegraph’s analysis  the CBN’s Financial Markets Department (FMD) Half Year activity reports for 2020 and 2021, as well […]
News

Oye remains authentic APGA Chair –Obiano’s aide

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, has said that Hon. Chukwuma Umorji, who was earlier listed by INEC as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in the state, and his “co-travellers” to stop distracting the party. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica