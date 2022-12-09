News

NNPC, NMDPRA, others vow to clear fuel queues in 48 hours

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Department of State Services (DSS) and key stakeholders in the midstream and downstream oil sector have vowed to clear all fuel queues in filling stations within the next 48 hours.

The decision was reached in a crucial meeting with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, among others. Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Clement Isong, gave assurances that operators would ensure all ecisions reached at the meeting were implemented without further delay. He said: “As these decisions are being implemented, the queues will subside.

“We have committed to work with NNPC to continuously improve operational efficiency in order to achieve operational excellence.” On his part, Executive Secretary, DAPPMAN, Femi Adewole, said an important issue discussed at the meeting was the foreign exchange challenge faced by depot owners and how best to address it. “The challenges to marketers, especially depot owners, were explained and the meeting agreed and actually noted the forex component challenge and its input into our cost, which we should in all ideal cases recover reasonably. That was agreed upon. “We also agreed that based on the assurances of products given to marketers, provided by NNPC, we will ensure that, going forward, all depots work 24 hours, based on the security risks appraised.”

 

