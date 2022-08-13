NNPC, oil majors’ pact set to unlock $500bn revenue, produce 10bn barrels

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., has sealed five strategic agreements to renew oil production sharing agreements with oil majors, with a view to unlocking huge investments in the nation’s oil and gas sector, enhance revenue inflow of foreign direct investment, expand access to affordable energy, and create more job opportunities.

The agreements, the Production Sharing Contract (PSC), Dispute Settlement Agreements (DSA), Settlement Repayment Agreement and Escrow Agreement covering five Oil Mining Licences (OMLs 128, 130,132, 133, and 138) are expected to unlock over $500 billion revenue for the country and produce up to 10 billion barrels of oil. Oil majors, who signed the pact with NNPC Ltd., include Shell, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Equinox, Chevron, Total Energies, Texaco, Esso- Exploration, China’s Sinopec and Nigerian firm South Atlantic Petroleum.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC LTD, Mele Kyari, who spoke on Friday in Abuja during the sealing of the agreements, noted that investments in the sector had been slowed by disputes occasioned by failure to clearly understand the agreements businesses were going into, further complicated by laws that may not carry the necessary clarity required for businesses to go into contracts, leading to arbitrations and litigations. Kyari, who explained that the renewed partnership would save Nigeria about $9 billion in contingent liabilities, added that with the agreements there would be minimal ambiguities in contracts, which would be resolved amicably just as all existing ambiguities have been resolved.

He said: “These companies have been having misunderstanding which is a major issue to all of us leading to arbitration and all sources of litigation. “It does two things; tarnishes relationships and more than anything else, stiffens investment. “Today we are happy and I understand very clearly that it won’t have been possible except you had some courage of leadership and all of us must give this credit to President Muhammadu Buhari, who agreed that we must resolve this in the most amicable manner and in a manner that the country will benefit from it.

“The Dispute Settlement Agreement will ultimately put in place the recognition of the Production Sharing Contract and more than anything to put aside debt extending disputes we have with our partners and this is over. “This is history for this country and we must accept this. With the signing of the DSA, every investment will come back because uncertainties have been removed, and new investors will come in because of the terms in the Petroleum Industry Act that enables recovery of cost. Needless to say, that relationship will always have issues; we’ll continue to resolve them in the most amicable manner.”

Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti, revealed that the sealing of the agreements would lead to the production of 10 billion barrels of oil, unlock over $500 billion in revenue for all stakeholders, and a direct foreign investment of about $4 billion in the year 2022 only. “Put this together it will bring in foreign direct investment of up to $4 billion this year. More importantly, it will bring over 600 million cubic of gas and in our branding as a gas country it will also come along with its associated oil of up to 200,000 barrels. “This is this year and these are brownfield projects. “Cumulatively we hope to produce and monetise over 10 billion barrels of oil with this signature we had today and this by no means will bring a significant amount of revenue for all the participants.” “We expect over $500 billion of revenue for all the stakeholders.” Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, who described the renewal of the regulated PSC as a major milestone under the PIA 2021, urged the NNPC Ltd. to turn the country’s weaknesses into strengths and work towards expanding its portfolios like Petronas and Aramco.

