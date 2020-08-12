NNPC pledges to boost gas delivery to domestic market

… as FG inaugurates gas transportation network code

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reiterated its commitment towards boosting the delivery of gas to the domestic market, by improving its working relationship with relevant partners and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the commitment at the launch of the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) which was designed to enhance the use of gas as a catalyst for national economic development.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the corporation, which was at the centre of gas delivery to the domestic market, was also involved in all the available gas delivery infrastructure in the country either directly or indirectly through joint venture partnership.

Kyari maintained that the inauguration of the Network Code was an opportunity to enhance gas delivery and utilization in furtherance of the Federal Government’s objective of transforming gas into a key component of the nation’s energy mix and revenue sources.

