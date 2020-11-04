Business

NNPC reports explosion in OML 40 facility managed by partners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, an upstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has reported an explosion at a production facility in Oil Mining Lease, OML, 40 involving its partners Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited while carrying out production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.
A release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, stated that there were no fatalities or injuries and no significant spill in the incident.
There was, however, significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.
NNPC has since commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident with a view to averting future occurrence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

‘Nigeria will take full advantage of AfCFTA’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chief Executive/Executive Director, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, has said that with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) having a mar-ket of 1.2 billion people and combined GDP of $3 trillion, there is huge potential for Nigeria to increase its export to Africa. According to him, most exports had been informal, but […]
Business

#EndSARS: Labour condemns FG’s approach to protests

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Following the brutal killings of unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of the country, organised labour under the auspices of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers as well as Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PEGASSAN) has condemned the situation, saying the unfortunate incident fell short of any acceptable minimum […]
Business

Group seeks protection for livestock

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Animal Protection Organisation of Nigeria (APON) has called on Nigerians to show more care and compassion towards livestock in the country for betterment of a conducive environment. APON stated this while joining its counterparts across the world to mark the annual World Animal Day at Ikorodu metropolis of Lagos State.   Leader of the non-profit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: