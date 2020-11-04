NNPC reports explosion in OML 40 facility managed by partners

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, an upstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has reported an explosion at a production facility in Oil Mining Lease, OML, 40 involving its partners Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited while carrying out production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.

A release by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru, stated that there were no fatalities or injuries and no significant spill in the incident.

There was, however, significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

NNPC has since commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident with a view to averting future occurrence.

