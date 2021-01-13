Business

NNPC restates commitment to OPEC+ agreement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Wednesday reiterated its commitment to abide by the output cut agreement of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, aimed at stabilizing the global oil market.
Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the commitment on Wednesday, at the ongoing virtual Gulf Intelligence “Global” UAE Energy Forum 2021, while speaking on the topic, ‘Outlook for Africa/Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector in Post-Covid Era.’
He noted that despite the negative effects of the production cut on government revenue, it was the best step towards redeeming the value of hydrocarbon resources at the global market in the interest of all.
Mallam Kyari also expressed hope that the demand for crude oil would pick up by the end of the year and there would be a marginal increase in output.
He added that the Corporation was focusing more on gas, condensate and other revenue streams to tackle the revenue challenge arising from the OPEC+ production cut arrangement.
According to him, gas has proved to be a steady and reliable revenue stream during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, adding that gas production and utilization would remain a key priority for the Corporation in 2021.
Earlier in his presentation, the Minister of Energy & Agriculture, United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, appealed to all oil producing nations not to flood the market with crude oil.

