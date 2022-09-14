News

NNPC seals gas pipeline project agreement with Morocco’s hydrocarbon office, ECOWAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd will tomorrow seal a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on gas pipeline project with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco and the ECOWAS Commission. The MoU is expected to drive the execution of the 7,000km Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.

In preparation of the signing of the agreement scheduled to hold on 15 September, 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, paid a courtesy visit to H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray the President of the ECOWAS Commission. During the meeting, the NNPC and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment on the project to provide gas to the West-African countries through the kingdom of Morocco and subsequently Europe.

The NNPC and ONHYM will also sign two MoUs with SMH of Mauritania and Petrosen of Senegal to participate in the project. Once completed, the project will supply about 3 billion standard cubit feet of gas along the coast of West Africa from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania to Morocco. Other benefits include improvement of living standards of people, integration of the economies within the sub-region, and mitigating against desertification through sustainable and reliable gas supply. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Project is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco and was conceived during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria in December 2016. The NMGP Project is aimed at monetization of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, thereby generating additional revenue for the Country, diversification of Nigeria’s gas export routes, elimination of gas flaring.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Army: How troops killed scores of terrorist commanders, fighters in N’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army on Friday said that many suspected terrorists and their commanders were killed by troops during a week-long operation in Borno State and other territories in the North East. The Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the feat was achieved through air and […]
News

Abe urges young professionals to work for greater Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has called on Rivers youths and young professionals to work for a greater state by being more committed to the cause.   Abe, who gave the charge at an interactive session with youths and young professionals of Rivers, noted that to […]
News

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

Posted on Author Reporter

  A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the city’s police chief deemed an “unreasonable use of deadly force,” the city’s public safety director announced. Dismissal of officer Adam Coy followed the recommendation of the police chief, who concluded that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica