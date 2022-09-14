NNPC seals gas pipeline project agreement with Morocco’s hydrocarbon office, ECOWAS

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd will tomorrow seal a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on gas pipeline project with the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines of Morocco and the ECOWAS Commission. The MoU is expected to drive the execution of the 7,000km Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project.

In preparation of the signing of the agreement scheduled to hold on 15 September, 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, paid a courtesy visit to H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray the President of the ECOWAS Commission. During the meeting, the NNPC and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment on the project to provide gas to the West-African countries through the kingdom of Morocco and subsequently Europe.

The NNPC and ONHYM will also sign two MoUs with SMH of Mauritania and Petrosen of Senegal to participate in the project. Once completed, the project will supply about 3 billion standard cubit feet of gas along the coast of West Africa from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania to Morocco. Other benefits include improvement of living standards of people, integration of the economies within the sub-region, and mitigating against desertification through sustainable and reliable gas supply. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) Project is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco and was conceived during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria in December 2016. The NMGP Project is aimed at monetization of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, thereby generating additional revenue for the Country, diversification of Nigeria’s gas export routes, elimination of gas flaring.

