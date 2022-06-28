Business

NNPC seeks transparency, accountability in oil industry

Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has stressed the need for more transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

 

The Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, said that disclosing contracts supports open, fact-based dialogue could help build trust, reduce conflict and reinforce a company’s social licence to operate.

He explained that since 2021, NNPC had been working with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and other stakeholders as part of a joint committee to implement contract transparency in Nigeria. Kyari, represented by the Group General Manager, Governance Risk and Compliance, Mr Chris Akamiro, spoke at the National Extractive Dialogue organised by NEITI in partnership with Space for Change in Abuja.

The theme of the dialogue was: ‘Making natural resources work for all.’ He stated that NNPC since 2015 had been transparent with its activities as it had ensured the monthly publications of its financial reports and the publications of its audited annual financial statements.

 

He said: “In the past, the opaqueness of the oil and gas industry operations in Nigeria has contributed to low performance both in terms of profitability and contribution to the economy.

 

“Thus, the call for action by stakeholders on the need for a more transparent and accountable industry is in order. As part of our transparency journey, we have understood that disclosing contracts supports open, factbased dialogue that can help build trust, reduce conflict, and reinforce a company’s social licence to operate. “We have, therefore, since November 2021, been working with NEITI as part of a joint committee with other stakeholders to implement contract transparency in Nigeria.

The committee amongst other things is to develop a contract transparency implementation road map. The road map will aid NNPC in systematically disclosing its contracts. This is also in line with PIA 2021.” The NNPC boss also said the company would use the huge gas resources in Nigeria as a transition fuel in line with the recent global push for an energy transition from hydrocarbons.

 

According to him, NNPC was currently revising its strategies for energy transition, noting that natural resources from extractive industries were only beneficial when being extracted in a responsible and cost-effective manner. He added that the revenues accruing from these activities were promptly remitted to government coffers for the benefit of the citizenry.

 

Kyari said: “The aftermath of COP26 in Glasgow has shown that the world is committed to energy transition, which the EITl and other stakeholders have also recognised. “I would like to assure you that as NNPC transitions to a CAMA (Companies and Allied Matters Act) company, we are restructuring our businesses to take advantage of the opportunities that energy transition will bring forth.

 

“As we commence implementation of our revised strategy, we will use our large gas resource as a transition fuel to aid this process. We are committing our resources for the next decade, which is tagged the decade of gas, to explore and produce more gas relative to oil, to power Nigeria and the international community as we transit away from hydrocarbons.

 

“The next decade will be an interesting one, therefore I call on stakeholders to support the industry and NNPC Ltd so that our resources can work for all Nigerians and, by extension, the world.”

 

