NNPC signs $1.4bn financing deal for hydrocarbon projects in Delta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has sealed a $1.4 billion external project finance agreement.

The agreement, codenamed Project Panther (under the NNPC Limited/Chevron Nigeria Limited joint venture), was sealed at the signing ceremony held in London. The deal was jointly arranged by Standard Chartered Bank UK and the United Bank for Africa (UBA). NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, while speaking on Arise Television, clarified that the deal has nothing to do with the Kolmani drilling project (KIPRO), which was flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari less than two weeks ago.

According to him, all the projects to be financed by the $1.4bn deal are in Delta state.

He said the projects would produce gas that would be routed to meet domestic supply obligations, and so support Nige- ria’s energy transition agenda through increased gas production.

He explained that Project Panther was expected to increase production of the NNPCL/CNL joint venture, covering 37 development wells which are made up of 31 oil producers, one gas well and five water injectors spread across ten NNPCL/CNL JV fields from 2022 to 2026. Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL, Mele Kyari, who was represented at the signing ceremony by Executive Vice-President, Upstream, NNPC Limited, Adokiye Tombomieye, said NNPCL was delighted at the overwhelming response of each of the 16 lenders participating in the financing programme.

According to him, participation in the funding programme was a clear demonstration of confidence in the NNPCL. He promised that NNPC, in collaboration with its valued partners, was firmly committed to reliably delivering energy for sustainability. He stated that Project Panther would spread across 10 fields in OMLs 49, 90 and 95.

He said: “I am glad to welcome you to the signing ceremony of Project Panther, the $1.4 billion external project finance jointly arranged by Standard Chartered Bank UK and United Bank for Africa for Northern Hydrocarbon Funding Limited on behalf of the NNPC Limited/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture.”

“We are delighted at the overwhelming response of each of the sixteen lenders participating in this financing programme, a clear demonstration of the great confidence reposed in us by the market. “While this level of interest is not new to offerings by the NNPCL/CNL Joint Venture, the fact that is sustained at this time of very high uncertainties is indeed remarkable.

“It is obvious that our diligence in meeting debt service obligations, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has not gone unnoticed by the market. I will, therefore, like to affirm our commitment to delivering true value to our esteemed Lenders in this regard.”

