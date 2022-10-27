News

NNPC signs MoU with Daewoo on rehabilitation of Kaduna Refinery

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has in Seoul, South Korea, expressed delight as he witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd and Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President was particularly excited as the signing came against the back of ongoing rehabilitation works at Warri refinery by the same Daewoo Group which would at the first instance, deliver fuels production before the first half of 2023.

According to the Nigerian leader: “Daewoo Group has massive investments in the automobile, maritime and other sectors of our economy. I am also aware that Daewoo is currently engaged in the execution of the NLNG train seven project and also constructing sea-going LPG vessels for NNPC and her partners.”

He said he looked forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven, stressing that: “This no doubt will open many more windows of opportunities for Daewoo and other Korean companies in Nigeria.”

“I thank you for your faith in Nigeria,” Buhari told the Korean conglomerate at the end of the significant ceremony on the last day of his visit to the Asian country to attend the First World Bio Summit.

 

Reporter

