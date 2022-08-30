NNPC spent N600bn on road rehabilitation¹

…vows to prosecute 122 vandals

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has disclosed that it has spent N600 billion on rehabilitation of roads across the country so far.

This came as it vowed to ensure the prosecution of 122 persons arrested in connection with the vandalization of pipelines.

Chief Executive Officer of the new company, Mele Kyari, said this at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa Tuesday.

Kyari also disclosed that 295 illegal connection spots have been discovered on a pipeline stretch of 200-kilometre with 344 reservoirs created by vandals and 355 pots confiscated from them.

He also gave the assurance that with the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries and the Dangote Refinery coming on stream, Nigeria would become an exporter of petroleum products by the middle of next year.

Kyari equally clarified that the pipeline surveillance contract was awarded to a corporate entity in which Tompolo has an interest and not specifically to him as a person as being speculated.

Details later…

