News

NNPC spent N600bn on road rehabilitation¹

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…vows to prosecute 122 vandals

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has disclosed that it has spent N600 billion on rehabilitation of roads across the country so far.

This came as it vowed to ensure the prosecution of 122 persons arrested in connection with the vandalization of pipelines.

Chief Executive Officer of the new company, Mele Kyari, said this at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa Tuesday.

Kyari also disclosed that 295 illegal connection spots have been discovered on a pipeline stretch of 200-kilometre with 344 reservoirs created by vandals and 355 pots confiscated from them.

He also gave the assurance that with the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries and the Dangote Refinery coming on stream, Nigeria would become an exporter of petroleum products by the middle of next year.

Kyari equally clarified that the pipeline surveillance contract was awarded to a corporate entity in which Tompolo has an interest and not specifically to him as a person as being speculated.

Details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Netanyahu to visit Bahrain ‘soon’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would visit Bahrain “soon” at the invitation of the Gulf state’s Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa. Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in normalising ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States that marked a strategic Middle East alignment against Iran. The shift […]
News Top Stories

Putin says world faces food crisis due to West’s sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices. The West’s sanctions over Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the […]
News

Ondo Missing Child: Appeal Court frees Prophet Alfa

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Court of Appeal, Akure Division, has set free the Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure the State capital, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court over the disappearance of child in his church. In the judgment that lasted for about one hour, the Presiding Judge, Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica