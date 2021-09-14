NNPC: Sustained transparency yielding dividends

With the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) 2020 audited financial statements showing that it posted a profit of N287billion in 2020-the first time in 44 years, the Mele Kyari-led management’s drive to boost transparency and accountability within the corporation is clearly yielding results, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Being the country’s key revenue earner, the financial health of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is a subject that Nigerians usually pay close attention to.

For most of its existence, the corporation has come under intense criticism over lack of transparency and accountability.

Thus, when he was appointed NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD) in July 2019, Mallam Mele Kyari, must have known that the lack of transparency and accountability within the corporation was one of the key issues Nigerians would be looking up to him to tackle. Indeed, he not only readily admitted that the corporation had not fared particularly well with respect to transparency and accountability, he promised some sweeping changes in its processes.

For instance, speaking to journalists at the State House shortly after his appointment, Kyari said: “There is no corruption where there is no discretion; we will work with the EFCC to take out discretion in our system.”

TAPE model Also, in his maiden address, he unveiled his plans for the NNPC, stating that an operational model, “Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE),” would be adopted to make the corporation accountable to Nigerians.

Kyari averred that the best route to productivity and profitability for the NNPC was for the corporation to embrace the benefits of public scrutiny by making its operations and processes transparent to Nigerians.

He pledged that the new system will run alongside well-defined operational processes which are benchmarked against standard industry practices, and that the corporation will restructure its operational costs to ensure value for every kobo spent.

In line with his pledge, Kyari quickly took steps to ensure that the audited financial statements of NNPC headquarters and subsidiaries’ operations in 2018 and 2019 were published.

Significantly, apart from completing the NNPC’s financial audits, the Kyari-led management also ensured that instead of sticking with the old practice of submitting its financial books to only statutory agencies such as the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, amongst others, the corporation made them easily available for Nigerians and relevant business interests to access- the first time in the corporation’s history.

More transparency Explaining the decision to publish the financial statements in an interview with the Financial Times of London in June last year, Kyari said it was the beginning of, “a new season of transparency and accountability.” Noting that a requirement to publish accounts was written into the legislation that established NNPC, he was quoted as saying “We have done the right thing . . . we have followed the law.

This is a new season of transparency and accountability for the company of our country.” The newspaper also reported Mr Kyari as acknowledging that the NNPC had failed to run its refineries profitably and said it was in the process of rehabilitating the facilities to be run by private companies in partnership with the government.

According to the Financial Times, the Head of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), at the time, Mr. Waziri Adio, praised NNPC’s decision to open its books. He was quoted as saying “it’s something that civil society and transparency organisations like us have been clamouring for some time.

But . . . this is further justification for even more transparency, which will allow us to figure out how to best optimise our resources.” In addition, the publication reported Mr Kyari as saying that the refurbishment of the refineries was part of a wider NNPC effort to improve efficiencies.

He was quoted as saying that: “What we are doing today is to cut down our costs in every possible manner, introduce more efficiency . . .(so that) there will be a surplus that the corporation may deliver to the (government).”

He added: “We know that there are pricing issues this year because of the Covid-19 impact, but you know, ultimately, on a cost-to-value basis we know that even 2020 will be a net ben efit for the country.”

Return to profitability Interestingly, 2020, was, indeed, a better year for the NNPC going by the audited financial statements recently published by the corporation.

In a press statement, showing the highlights of the corporation’s performance in 2020, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division at the NNPC, Mr. Garba Muhammad, stated: “Following up on President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent announcement of the declaration of Two Hundred and Eighty Seven billion Naira (N287bn) Profit After Tax (PAT) in year 2020 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Corporation has consolidated on the remarkable achievement, by publishing the Audited Financial Statements (AFS) on its official website.

“It would be recalled that while announcing the outstanding feat a little over a fortnight ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, had said: ‘I have further directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to timely publish the audited financial statements in line with the requirements of the law and as follow up to our commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability by public institutions.’

The NNPC spokesman further stated: “In compliance with the President’s directive, the NNPC has fulfilled this very important statutory requirement by publishing its audited financial statements.

“Among the highlights of the 2020 AFS is the corporation’s group profit which rose from a loss position of N1.7billion in 2019 to a profit of N287billion in 2020, for the first time 44 years.

“The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mal. Mele Kyari, had at various times since the President’s declaration of profit, attributed the turnaround to aggressive cost cutting, automation of the system and renegotiation of contracts downwards by about 30 per cent, among other tough measures.

“Further highlights of the AFS revealed that while the corporation’s group financial position increased in total current assets by 18.7 per cent compared to that of 2019, its total current liabilities increased by 11.4 per cent within the same period.

The group working capital remained below the line at N4.56trillion in 2020 as against N4.44trillion in 2019, the AFS further revealed.

“Similarly, the corporation’s group revenue for the 2020 financial year stood at N3.718trillion as against N4.634trillion in 2019, a decrease that could be attributed to the decline in the production and price of crude oil due to global impact of Covid-19.”

Analysts predict that given the effort by the Kyari-led management to boost transparency and accountability within the corporation, the NNPC will maintain profitability in the coming years.

Sale of shares In fact, speaking on the impact of the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) on the NNPC, in an interview with Bloomberg a few days ago, Kyari said the corporation would now be operated in line with the Companies and Allied Act, adding that it plans to offer its shares to the public in 2024.

He said: “We will be in the position to consider any Initial Public Offering (IPO) in three years’ time; that is the provision of the law.

“But when you want to get ready for IPO, you need to do things different. You need to get your books correct; you need to recapitalise; you need to shape your portfolio and many more things that you have to do until you get IPO ready. “Surely, it is not what we will do in 2022 or 2023; probably the earliest consideration will be in three years’ time.”

Continuing, he said: “We are not getting ready for the IPO tomorrow; that is not exactly, that is not the situation. IPO really means this company is going to be profitable, it has a long trajectory, it has a short-term view of how things can be done better to align with the best practice in the industry.

“We are trying to see how we can relax the existing framework for energy transition that is ongoing all over the world.

“Every country is adjusting its portfolio by doing things differently in a better way and obviously in the long run, this is going to be a very great company and great companies always go for IPO. “So, this is not something that we are going to do tomorrow.

Obviously not. Our new law has made the provision that we can sell shares of this company, but in today’s context, I really say this company is doing great and getting an IPO means that it is going to be better than what it is today.”

Conclusion

According to industry analysts, the effort by the Kyari-led management to boost transparency and accountability within the NNPC has significantly helped to prepare the corporation for the impact of the PIA.

