NNPC targets 5bn scuf daily domestic gas utilization surge

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday declared plans to surge the nation’s domestic gas utilization to 5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (scf/d) and developing 5 gigawatts (GW) of power generation for balanced economic growth.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who disclosed this at the BusinessDay Energy Series Summit which held virtually with theme: “Nigeria at 60: Harnessing Nigeria’s Energy for the Future,” stated that this target, which is to be achieved by 2022, was in keeping with the objectives of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Climate Accord. A press release by the Corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted the GMD as restating NNPC’s commitment to the aggressive implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan as a way of stimulating massive and sustainable economic development using natural gas which the nation has in abundance.

Mallam Kyari, who spoke on the topic: “NNPC’s Perspectives on Nigeria’s Gas Sector Development,” said apart from the Corporation’s commitment to deliver key gas infrastructural projects such as the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System II (ELPS II), the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline, the Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, and Central Gas Processing Facilities (CGPFs), NNPC was working on growing domestic gas utilization to 5 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (scf/d) and developing 5 gigawatts (GW) of power generation by 2022.

