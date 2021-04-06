Business

NNPC targets $8.7bn for refineries, pipeline repairs

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) expects an investment of about $8.7 billion to flow in during the rehabilitation of the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), as well as the revamping of some of its 5,000-kilometre pipelines throughout the country.

 

In a virtual presentation titled: “Accessing Energy Infrastructure Opportunities at the NNPC,” at an event hosted by the United States Department of Commerce, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, insisted that the Corporation remained a destination of choice for investors globally.

 

The NNPC GMD said the national oil company would require between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion investment for the rehabilitation of the refineries in Warri and Kaduna and urged investors to take advantage of the window offered by the Corporation.

 

He added that the downstream also held enormous investment opportunities, especially in pipeline and depot rehabilitation, revamping of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and building of new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plants across the country.

 

He stated that pipelines and depot rehabilitation would be done through Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT), stating that they were estimated to cost about $4 billion. He said competent and duly qualified project companies would be engaged through open competitive bidding process.

 

“The selected BOT contractor shall be responsible to raise all financing to build, operate and after investment recovery and targeted profit, transfer the asset back to the NNPC/NPSC.

 

“Source of revenue from which the BOT contractor is expected to recover its investment and target return shall be from tariffs through operating the assets,” Kyari noted.

 

He said Nigeria’s over 202 TCF of natural gas reserve represented a huge investment opportunity in power and gasbased industries and invited all serious foreign investors to come to Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Linkage Assurance posts 34% growth in Q4’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Linkage Assurance Plc has reported a 34 per cent increase in profit after tax for the Q4 ended December 31, 2020. The insurance firm in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a profit after tax of N1.942 billion in 2020 as against N1.452 million in 2019, representing a growth of 34 per […]
Business

Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page. All accounts, including those of elected officials, can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing […]
Business

Bank rolls out activities to celebrate Nigeria @60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Heritage Bank Plc has rolled out several activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the lender announced in a press release at the weekend.   According to the statement, the bank held an online competition for customers to make videos recitation of them presenting the “National Pledge” in pidgin English with the four best videos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica