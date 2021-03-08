NNPC to appear before Senate over unremitted N4trn

The Nigerian National Petroleum Cor porat i o n (NNPC) will, this week, appear before the Senate Committee on Public Account, to clarify alleged non-remittance of N4 trillion to the country’s Federation Account.

This was as the committee hinted that the nation’s oil corporation spent the sum of N966 billion to repair pipelines between 2010 and 2015, under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

This came to the fore in response to the query of the committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Uhroghide (PDP, Edo South) unremitted N4 trillion.

The Senate Committee relied on the 2016 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, which accused the NNPC of non-remit tance of N4 trillion into Federation Account.

The query reads: “It was observed from the examination of NNPC report to Technical Sub-Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting held in December 2016, that a cumulative total of N4,076,548,336,749.75 as summarized below remained unremitted to the Federation Account by NNPC as at 31st December 2016.

“The total revenue unremitted as at 1st January 2016 from amounts payable into the Federation Account by NNPC was N3,878,955,039,855.73. “The sum of N1,198,138,355,860.30 was due in revenue to the Federation Account out of the total generated in 2016.

However, NNPC paid the sum of N1,000,545,058,966.20 resulting in an amount withheld of N197,593,296,894.02”. But NNPC, in a written response to the committee, claimed that the unremitted N4 trillion was arrived at without taking cognizance of the subsidy and pipeline repairs and management associated with domestic crude oil transaction.

It reads: “Subsidy approved and certified by PPRA from 2010-2015 stood at N4 trillion. Also, in 2016, OMS under recovery stood at the N28.6 billion, which brings the total unrecognized subsidy/PMS under recovery to N4 trillion.

“Aside the above, pipeline repairs and products losses so incurred stood at N966 billion for the same period.” In a related development, there was also a query by the Auditor-General on the non-remittance of N2 billion into Federation Account by the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

The query reads: “During examination of FAAC records, we observed that a cumulative total of N9,923,015,028.00 Solid Minerals revenue collected in 2015 was paid into the Federation Account in the year ended 31st December 2016.

“We noted that the Ministry reported the same total revenue figure for years 2014, 2015 and 2016. From records presented for audit, it was also noted that the sum of N2,838,351,664.97 was collected as solid minerals revenue from January to December 2016, but this amount was not paid into the Federation Account for distribution in 2016, contrary to section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel has been requested to explain why the Ministry failed to pay the revenues collected into the Federation Account as required by the constitution.”

The Ministry, however, failed to respond to the query of the Auditor-General on the issue of non-remittance of the said N2 billion. Consequently, the committee resolved to also summon the officials of the Ministry to explain why the Ministry declined to remit into Federation Account.

