‘NNPC to defer fuel importers’ payments for 3 months’

●Oil production slumps to 937,766bpd

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that Nigeria’s falling crude revenue has forced NNPCL to defer payments to fuel importers for three months.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, the NNPCL GCEO also stated that dwindling crude output had forced NNPC to defer payments to some local gasoline suppliers by at least three months.

According to him, NNPC swaps crude with international traders, including Vitol Group and TotalEnergies SE, as well as domestic groups such as Sahara Group Ltd. And Oando Plc. He stated that as oil production dropped to less than 1.2 million BPD, local importers have been asked to permit payment delays of at least 90 days, adding that the deal involves a longer credit period.

He said he was confident that a rebound in Nigeria’s crude production would allow the company to cover its deferred payment obligations and expect Nigeria to add 500,000 barrels a day to its output by the end of November, mainly by restarting activities on the Forcados export terminal and Trans-Niger pipeline. Kyari said: “We will meet all the deliveries and still have surplus crude production for cash.

They know we can pay otherwise they wouldn’t supply.” Kyari noted that the new contract operates alongside the original “direct sale, direct purchase” deals, under which NNPC is expected to provide crude before traders deliver the fuel.

“Those local firms accepting deferred payments receive an additional premium per ton of gasoline, according to people familiar with the arrangements. So far, the companies involved in those new contracts are Sahara, Oando, MRS Oil, and Duke Oil, a subsidiary of NNPC,” he noted.

In another development, an investment decision on a $25 billion gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco that could supply the fuel to Europe will be taken next year, the head of the West African nation’s state oil company said, according to Bloomberg report.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines signed a memorandum of understanding last month that inched the longgestating project closer to reality.

The conduit is one of two such initiatives the NNPC is promoting in an effort to capitalise on European demand for new sources of gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The development came just as Nigeria’s major petroleum marketers have given their backing to the project.

According to Kyari, in an interview in Abuja, “we will take a final investment decision next year.” Discussions around financing are ongoing, he said, without disclosing the institutions interested in backing the 5,600-kilometer (3,840-mile) pipeline that would deliver gas to 11 countries along the African coast on its way to Morocco, before connecting to Spain or Italy.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States is also a signatory to the MOU.

The project will cost $20-25 billion to build and will be constructed in phases, according to Kyari, who anticipates the first segment would take three years to finish and the others five years. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said that Nigeria’s crude oil production slumped for the third consecutive month.

The report stated that Nigeria’s production in September was 937,766bpd. NUPRC in its its latest crude oil and condensate production data for September 2022 on Monday stated that the production figure is 3.56 percent or 34,628 bpd lower compared to the August 2022 output at 972,394 bpd.

The September figure is also lower than the 1.8 million bpd production quota set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). NUPRC in its data, stated thatwith the addition of condensate, oil output plunged to a total of 1.14 million bpd from 1.18 million posted last month.

Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil — usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

But the NUPRC reported that Nigeria’s oil output in August was 972,394 bpd. The NUPRC in its crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.083 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month. It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June.

On the other hand, motorists and commuters in the Federal Capital Territory, yesterday groaned over the horrible experiences they have been subjected to following the resurgence of fuel scarcity and long queues at the fuel stations.

A visit to some of the fuel stations around Berger Roundabout, Utako and Kubwa Expressway, showed that nearly all the stations had long queues, while some stations were shut down, apparently because they had no petrol in stock.

A number of the queues obstructed free flow of traffic along these routes. Some Nigerians who spoke to New Telegraph, expressed sadness over the situation. A commercial bus driver, Toafik Abdulmumin, called on the government to address the situation before it degenerates into something else.

According to him, “the ordinary Nigerians are suffering and we cannot continue like this. The situation should urgently be addressed to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.”

