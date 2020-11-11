NNPC to Nigerians: Don’t panic, we’ve 2.9bn litres of petrol

Following the commencement of a strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there was no need for people to crowd petrol stations for fear of a looming scarcity of fuel. PENGASSAN had, on Monday, announced it was embarking on strike over the inability of the union and the Federal Government to reach an agreement over the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment system.

A statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, yesterday, in Abuja, dismissed the mounting insinuation of possible scarcity of petroleum products. He noted that the corporation has a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol, which would serve all through the Yuletide and beyond. Obateru, who quoted the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, gave assurances that the country would not witness fuel queues during the festivities which usher in a new year.

He said: “The industrial action embarked upon by PENGASSAN would not lead to scarcity of petroleum products as all fuel stations and petrol depots in the country have enough stock of products to service consumers and are open for business.

“The industrial dispute would be settled amicably. The corporation has, thus far, emplaced a stock of over 2.9 billion litres of petrol to guarantee seamless movement of people, goods and services across the country in the forthcoming Christmas season and beyond.

“The corporation is determined to make the 2020 end-of-year festivities a zero fuel queue period just like the preceding year, noting that critical stockholders in the petroleum products supply and distribution chain such as tanker drivers, depot owners and road transport owners have been mobilized to ensure hitch-free season.”

