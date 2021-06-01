Business

NNPC to stake $3bn on Dangote Refinery’s 20% equity

Posted on Author NNPC Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it plans to acquire a 20 per cent minority equity stake in Africa’s biggest oil refining facility, Dangote Refinery, Lagos.

 

Checks by this newspaper show that this plan will cost the Corporation about $3 billion to purchase 20 per cemt stake in the $15 billion Dangote Refinery.

 

The major reason for these ventures, the Corporation said, was to help further ensure an undisrupted supply of petroleum products across the country when the transaction pulls through.

 

This was disclosed by NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals, Mr Mustapha Yakubu, while speaking at the end of a 2-day Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), 2021, tagged: “Leveraging Opportunities and Synergies for Post Pandemic Recovery of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.” Yakubu said discussions were already on-going with the Dangote Group for the acquisition of the stake. Yakubu, at the virtual event, stated that one of its divisions, the Greenfield Refining Projects Division (GRPD), was handling the negotiations with Dangote Refinery.

 

He said: “We have what we call the Greenfield refinery and the Greenfield Refining Projects Division (GRPD) of NNPC. What we do, our strategy, is to collaborate and seek strategic partnerships with private investors.

 

“At the moment, we have Dangote Refinery, which is the 650,000 barrels per day capacity, plus a mini 80,000 tonnes per annum petrochemical plant.

 

“What are we doing there? I can tell you today that we are seeking to have a 20 per cent minority stake in Dangote Refinery as part of our collaboration and you know that there’s a huge quantity of crude for that refinery.

 

“That’s 650,000 barrels, going into a single crude distillation unit (CDU). When that comes on board, it will also wet the nation for us.”

 

Yakubu also noted that the state oil giant was collaborating with African Refinery in Port Harcourt, a co-location facility, the CNCEC Chinese group, which is interested in building two refineries in Nigeria, the Waltersmith modular plant and Azikel refineries on condensate production.

 

Yakubu stated that despite the global push for renewables, Nigeria had a domestic and regional market for hydrocarbons, adding that Africa would continue to rely on fossil fuels at least in the next 20 years.

 

He said the country would not just fold its arms and do nothing with its hydrocarbons just because the International Energy Agency (IEA) has predicted a netzero emissions scenario by 2050.

 

He said: “Today, when you are bringing products into Nigeria, they disappear to neighbouring countries. There’s nowhere in countries around Nigeria that they sell fuel for less than N400 per litre.

 

So, there’s a market.’’ Dangote refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, Nigeria. It is owned by the Dangote Group and is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tantalizers reports N245m Q3’20 loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Tantalizers Plc has reported a loss after tax of 245 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against a profit of N22.17 million posted in 2019. The company’s revenue dropped by 32.28 per cent from N1.26 billion as against N855.93 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N355.440 million in […]
Business

Headline inflation to reach 18.77% in April –Analysts

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Ahead of the announcement of inflation figure by the National Bureau of Statistics next week, financial analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have predicted that headline figure will hit 18.77 percent in April. According to Analysts, an increase of 0.6 percent is expected from from 18.17 percent in March to 18.77 percent in April. “Nigeria’s […]
Business

LCCI: FG should hands off petrol price determination

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following recent increases in price of petrol, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Federal Government to stay away from determining the cost of the product as implemented through the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) and Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). The Chamber, in an article titled: “The Nigerian Economy & […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica