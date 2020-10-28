News

NNPC: We’ve 2bn litres of fuel to last 60 days

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured motorists of availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) revealing that the corporation has more than 60-day sufficiency of petrol in its various strategic depots across the country.

In a press release by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the GMD attributed the emergence of queues in some petrol stations across the country to the disruption of the free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by curfews and restrictions of movement particularly in Lagos State. Kyari urged motorists not to engage in panic-buying of petroleum products as the NNPC has over two billion litres of petrol in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60-day product supply sufficiency nationwide.

“The disruptions or curtailment of free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the #EndSARS protests and the attendant curfews, restrictions, and vandalism, particularly in Lagos obviously affected petroleum products movement and distribution. With the easing of the curfews and restrictions of movement by various state governors, normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days,” Kyari reassured. The GMD expressed NNPC’s commitment to a zero-fuel queue scenario, maintaining that the corporation has emplaced measures that would guarantee energy security for the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lions Club urges youths to avoid drug abuse

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 4040B-2, Nigeria, has called on Nigerian youths to stay away from drug abuse as it is not only dangerous to their health but also to their future as leaders of tomorrow.   The association stated this during a road walk awareness campaign to sensitize the youths in Oregun […]
News Top Stories

FG reduces arrival time at airport to 90 minutes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reviewed the arrival time for domestic air travel from three hours to one and a half hours.   Sirika said in his verified twitter handle that: “My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth, travellers are to […]
News

Benue: Police recover military uniforms, weapons from 60 cultists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Police Command Wednesday said it had arrested 60 suspected cultists with military camouflage uniforms and bulletproof jackets. The Command also recovered dangerous weapons from them including four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, P-cap bag among other items. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Catherine Sewuese […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: