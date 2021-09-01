NNPC: Why fuel subsidy remains for now

In spite of the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the expected scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products, the Federal Government has disclosed that subsidy will remain for now as it has made provisions for subsidy in the 2022 budget.

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, will remain until the PIA comes fully into effect.

Kyari, who spoke at an interactive session organised by the Senate Joint Committees to deliberate on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), said that whereas subsidy was not provided for in the 2021 budget, it has been included in the 2022 budget proposal.

He explained that the proposed provision was as a result of the wide gap between the landing cost of petrol which is N256 per litre and the N162 pump price at the filling stations.

According to Kyari, the NNPC has in the last few years, treated fuel subsidy as under recoveries.

According to him, the NNPC has a responsibility to ensure the provision of petrol for the use of citizens, adding that the organisation will continue to fulfil its obligations to the country.

