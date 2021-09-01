News Top Stories

NNPC: Why fuel subsidy remains for now

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Comment(0)

In spite of the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the expected scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products, the Federal Government has disclosed that subsidy will remain for now as it has made provisions for subsidy in the 2022 budget.

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, will remain until the PIA comes fully into effect.

Kyari, who spoke at an interactive session organised by the Senate Joint Committees to deliberate on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), said that whereas subsidy was not provided for in the 2021 budget, it has been included in the 2022 budget proposal.

He explained that the proposed provision was as a result of the wide gap between the landing cost of petrol which is N256 per litre and the N162 pump price at the filling stations.

According to Kyari, the NNPC has in the last few years, treated fuel subsidy as under recoveries.

According to him, the NNPC has a responsibility to ensure the provision of petrol for the use of citizens, adding that the organisation will continue to fulfil its obligations to the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Lagos urges prospective pilgrims to defer till 2021

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

F ollowing ban on international pilgrims from this year’s 2020 Hajj by the Saudi Arabian authority due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government yesterday urged intending pilgrims to defer the exercise till 2021.   The government, however, advised the pilgrims who had already paid for the pilgrimage not to seek refund of their money […]
News

Military deactivates illegal refineries in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The troops of Operation Delta Safe said they have deactivated several illegal refining sites and recovered large volumes of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the last two weeks. The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while giving updates on the opera tions of the military across the […]
News

Joint Border Drill records seizures worth N11bn in one year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Joint Border Drill codenamed ‘Exercise Swift Response’ has made seizures valued at about N11 billion in the last one year. The Public Relations Officer of the Drill, Mr Joseph Attah made this known in a statement to commemorate one year of the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday. The joint border drill comprised the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica