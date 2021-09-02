News

NNPC: Why fuel subsidy remains

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said fuel subsidy will remain as it has made provisions for in the 2022 budget despite the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and expected scrapping of subsidy on petroleum products,. Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said subsidy on petrol would remain until the PIA comes into effect. Kyari, who spoke at an interactive session organised by the Senate Joint Committees to deliberate on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/ FSP), said subsidy was not provided for in the 2021 budget, but included in the 2022 budget proposal. He explained that the proposed provision was as a result of the wide gap between the landing cost of petrol, which is N256 per litre and N162 pump price at the filling stations. According to Kyari, the NNPC has a responsibility to ensure the provision of petrol for the public, adding that the organisation would continue to fulfill its obligations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’ Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy. A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing […]
News

APC convention to hold in December

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Against the expectation of many All Progressives Congress (APC) members that the elective National Convention of the party would hold in June, it has been revealed that it would now hold in December. This revelation came from a stalwart of the party, who was aspiring to contest the governorship ticket on the platform of the […]
News

Tourism must benefit everybody globally –UNWTO

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As tourism operators and countries of the world mark World Tourism Day (WTD) tomorrow, the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organsiation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, has charged countries to pay greater attention to tourism and deploy it in the development of the rural communities as it has over the years transformed many rural […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica