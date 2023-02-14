Business

NNPCL: 10bn scf of gas flared in December

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has revealed that Nigeria flared as much as 10.027 billion standard cubit feet (scf) of gas in December 2022. This is contrary to the 9.3 billion the country burnt in November 2022. These were contained in new data from the NNPCL. According to the data, at least 323 million scf of gas was flared every day in December, as against 313 million scf in November.

he National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), which monitors the burning of gas in the country, explained that the molecules were burnt off, or ‘flared,’ as part of the oil production process. According to it, gas has been flared in Nigeria since the 1950s, releasing carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere and remains a continuing source of environmental and health concerns in the Niger Delta, despite efforts to reduce it. NOSDRA said on its website: “When crude oil is extracted from onshore and offshore oil wells, it brings raw natural gas with it to the surface. If it is not possible to use it at the source or transport it elsewhere, it is flared as a waste product. This also helps prevent accidents.” In 2022, NOSDRA said that 12 million tonnes of CO2 were emitted into the atmosphere contributing to global warming while useful natural gas valued at $0.79 billion was burned by the Nigerian oil and gas industry equivalent to fines to the value of $450 million, many of which it said are not collected.

 

Our Reporters

