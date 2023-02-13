News

NNPCL: 502.21m litres of PMS evacuated between Feb. 4 – 10

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Success Nwogu

 

A total of 502.21 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), called petrol or fuel, was evacuated between February 04 – 10, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said.
It further revealed that the average daily evacuation for the week (million litres) was 71.74 million litres.
These were contained in the data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) PMS weekly and daily dispatch report for 4-10 February 2023, posted on NNPCL’s verified official Twitter account on Monday, February 13.

 

Reporter

