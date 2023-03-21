NNPCL: Buhari advised to hands off planned $36.2bn investment

The $32.6 billion investment the required by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to overhaul refineries, pipelines and critical downstream infrastructure could be achieved when the Nigerian downstream sector is liberalised. It also requires due and proper diligence for such a quantum of investments to be actualised. Prospective investors will also have more participation and confidence in the new administration as they may consider it a high-risk investment in the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as it has few months to end.

To facilitate the attraction of the investments, the projects could be broken into smaller investment modules where different investors will decide on their areas of interest and invest, rather than having an expectation that an investor or a group of investors will spend such an amount and become the sole owner of the projects. A former President of Trade Union Congress, Mr Peter Esele, in an interview with New Telegraph on Sunday, opined that such investments should be pursued during the incoming administration. According to him, it is important for the nation’s refineries to be rehabilitated. Esele said: “For NNPCL to spend the $32.6 billion will be better for the incoming administration. That is quantum money.

That is even all of our foreign reserves. For such a quantum investment, you need an incoming administration to do that. “I think whatever NNPCL wants to do now, it should lie low until the new administration comes on board. If they want to secure that kind of money and NNPCL right now is still the one selling crude and being responsible for the federation account, I think the new administration should come on board and let us know its direction for the oil and gas sector.

“I do not think that anyone should encourage such a huge investment right now. First thing, the refineries are supposed to come on stream, a certain amount of money has been voted for that, when is the refinery coming on board first? “If you want to do the pipeline investment, how do you guarantee that those pipelines will not be vandalised? What is the breakdown of these expenses going to be about? Because in all my years of being in Nigeria, I just find out that we throw money at problems with little ideas. “We also need to identify that. For me, at the twilight of this administration, I would not encourage such huge investments. Whether we like it or not, NNPCL is going to use our crude oil as a guarantee for such an investment.

“When the new administration comes on board, they can attract that investment based on the liberalisation of that sector. If you liberalise that sector, that investment can be attracted. You can now even break it down. You can allow the private sector to be in charge of the pipeline. In other parts of the world, that is how they do it. Different people, different stakeholders, that is when you have multiple investments and not just one person owning the whole investment. “Once you pump in money to such $23.6bn without due process, you are also encouraging corruption.”

Esele, who is also a former National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, said NNPCL needed to clearly define its objectives and status, adding that as a commercial company, it should be able to attract whatever investments it needs to pursue its programmes and plans without recourse to government. He said: “When they were talking about the rehabilitation of various refineries what was that about? Will you rehabilitate refineries without factoring in the pipeline and other downstream logistics? “We have to be asking ourselves if NNPC is now a quasi-private company, so NNPCL needs to tell us whether they are a private or government-owned company. First, we need to define that. If you say you need $32.6 billion and you are a private company, you do not need to come to the government to do that.

“So if NNPC is a private company, they can go and source for the fund and not source it from the government. I do not think it is clearly defined where NNPCL belongs. On the one hand, they tell us that they are a private company and on the other hand they also hold to the government apron. “That is why as difficult as it will be, the incoming President or whoever it will be, has talked about taking away subsidies. Let us see how that will pan out because there are a series of questions. We need to really know where NNPCL belongs. Is it private or is it government? “So if NNPCL is private, we should not be asking how much they need from us or from the federation account or from the government to rehabilitate refineries or downstream.”

Like this: Like Loading...