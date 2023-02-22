NNPCL confirms rise in oil production to 1.6m bpd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has confirmed that the country’s oil production has risen to 1.6 million barrels per day, a few millions short of the 1.8 million bpd quota allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Revealing this at a meeting of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, called to discuss the challenges of crude oil theft and losses affecting the oil and gas industry, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, said that the rectangular security approach, comprising NNPC and Partners, Regulators, Government Security Operators and the Communities, boosted by the adoption of technology, ensured the recovery of production from what it was in July 2022 to 1.67 million barrels per day.

Kyari, who was represented by the NNPCL’s Chief Upstream Investment Officer, Bala Wunti, at the event chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the implementation of the Detect, Deter, Destroy, and Recover (3D strategy), the establishment of the Central Command and Control Centre for effective monitoring and coordination the launch of the Whistle-Blowers Portal and the Crude Oil Validation Portal as well as the deployment of some of the best-inclass surveillance tools and technology have been a game changer in the fight against crude oil theft and vandalism.

The NNPCL boss stated that a key element of the collaboration has been the on boarding of the Private Security Contractors from the host communities, which were hitherto isolated. He said the security contractors’ in-depth knowledge of the terrain and modus operandi of the criminals has led to massive discoveries of illegal connections and interception of vessels ferrying stolen crude oil.

Kyari said with the current sustained efforts, facilities that have been shut down have reopened, and injection of crude oil into major trunk lines for evacuation to the terminals was being ramped up. Crude oil theft has been a major setback for Nigeria. Last August, crude oil theft forced the country’s production down to 1.1 million barrels per day.

This had cut the contribution of foreign exchange earnings from crude oil export from 90 per cent when production was high to 78.5 per cent as of the third quarter of 2022. To arrest the situation, NNPCL engaged a private security, Tantita Securities Service owned by Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) on August 13, 2023 for pipeline surveillance.

The NNPC Ltd and the security agencies have put up a control centre to provide surveillance of all the country’s oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta. The surveillance system is known as the Central Coordination, Data Integration and Activation Control Room.

