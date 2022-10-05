NNPCL declares N674bn profit after tax for 2021

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNPC Limited (NNPL) has declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N674 billion for the 2021 financial year.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Mele Kyari, who made the declaration yesterday in Abuja, said there was an increase of 134.8 per cent YoY profit growth, compared to the N287 billion profit recorded in 2020.

While noting that the significant improvement recorded in the NNPCL’s financial performance was turning up the curve from losses to profits, Kyari explained that the profits for the 2021 financial year were squarely driven by upstream activities; power, oil and gas.

He said: “In 2019, we rolled out deliberate policies and initiatives aimed at reducing costs and eliminating losses while adopting technology to entrench Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence (TAPE) across the various functions that support our business operations.

“Since then, we began to see the transformational impact of these policies and initiatives on the NNPC’s performance. We have recorded significant improvement in our financial performance over the past three years, turning up the curve, from losses to profits.

“In September 2021, Mr. President graciously approved the publication of the 2020 NNPC Group Audited Financial Statement, in which NNPC declared a profit after tax of N287 billion for the first time in its 44 years.

“Despite our challenging operating environment, we strongly believe that NNPC has the potential to sustainably deliver better value to its esteemed shareholders.

“Today, I am happy to announce that the Board of NNPC Limited has approved 2021 audited financial statements, and NNPC has progressed to a new performance level, from N287 billion profits in 2020 to N674 billion profits after tax in 2021, climbing higher by 134.8% YoY profit growth.”

The GCEO, who further revealed an increase in total assets from N15.86 trillion in 2020, to N16.27 trillion in 2021, with an 8.3 per cent decrease in total liabilities from N14.68 trillion in 2020 to N13.46 trillion in 2021, added that the NNPCL’s shareholders fund position grew to N2.81 trillion, representing 144 per cent year-on-year.

