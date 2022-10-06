NNPCL does not operate secret accounts, says Kyari

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari has declared that the company has no secret account anywhere in the world. Kyari disclosed this when heappearedbeforetheHouse of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the Joint Venture engagement from 1990 to date, in Abuja.

He promised to furnish the committee with the details of the accounts the NNPCL operated with regardtotheJointVenture( JV) businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs). According to him, “This company is owned by two hundred million Nigerians who you represent. We are accountable to the Nigerian people and the National Assembly.

Wewilldoeverything possible to corporate and provide every data or information that will be required by this committee in the discharge of its duties. “More than anything, we are together in preserving valueforourcountrythrough allinvestmentswehavemade over the years and as we continue to make sure this value comes to our country. “We have no reservations about any data or information that the committee may require for any purpose within the discharge of its duties that it is constitutionally required to perform.”

