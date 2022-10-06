News

NNPCL does not operate secret accounts, says Kyari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari has declared that the company has no secret account anywhere in the world. Kyari disclosed this when heappearedbeforetheHouse of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the Joint Venture engagement from 1990 to date, in Abuja.

He promised to furnish the committee with the details of the accounts the NNPCL operated with regardtotheJointVenture( JV) businesses and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs). According to him, “This company is owned by two hundred million Nigerians who you represent. We are accountable to the Nigerian people and the National Assembly.

Wewilldoeverything possible to corporate and provide every data or information that will be required by this committee in the discharge of its duties. “More than anything, we are together in preserving valueforourcountrythrough allinvestmentswehavemade over the years and as we continue to make sure this value comes to our country. “We have no reservations about any data or information that the committee may require for any purpose within the discharge of its duties that it is constitutionally required to perform.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai set to launch Kaduna Social Policy framework

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baba Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, is set to launch the State Social Protection Policy aimed at providing a framework for social protection initiatives being presently implemented in the state.   The State Focal Person on the Social Investment Programmes, Mrs. Saude Amina Atoyebi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. She […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity caused by bad economy –Sanusi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Former Emir of Kano and Ex – Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday said that he is not happy about the socio-economic situation of the country.   According to the former CBN governor, policies of past administrations over the years had messed up the nation’s economy to the extent that the […]
News

APC Chair: South/South Forum roots for Senator Musa

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26 in Abuja, a South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has asked party members and leaders to consider Senator Sani Musa as their choice. The Forum also asked the leaders to reject any candidate on the race that has issues with EFCC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica