NNPCL has assets in excess of $60bn, says Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that the company has assets worth more than $60 billion. He also said Nigeria has the largest gas reserves in Africa and 10th in the world. He added that Nigeria remained a destination of choice for would-be investors. Kyari spoke at the Nigeria- India Business Forum held in Abuja, according to a statement from NNPC Ltd yesterday. Kyari was represented by the Chief Finance Officer of the company, Umar Ajiya.

The NNPCL boss said the company had focus on gas development, adding that the aim of the oil company was to energise Africa and other countries, including India. He said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, had created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria. According to him, Nigeria boasts of vast investment opportunities that any investor in the world can look for across the entire energy value chain. Kyari said: “With an asset base in excess of $60 billion and with the largest gas reserves in Africa and 10th in the world, Nigeria remains a destination of choice for would-be investors.

“Our focus at @ nnpclimited is on gas development. The objective is to energise Africa and other countries, including India. Most importantly, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, today has created an enabling environment for us to thrive as a business.” The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Gangadharan Balasubramanian, said Nigeria was poised to play a critical role in international affairs due to current unfolding global realities and its immense natural resources as well as its policies.

