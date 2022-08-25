News Top Stories

NNPCL has assets in excess of $60bn, says Kyari

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said that the company has assets worth more than $60 billion. He also said Nigeria has the largest gas reserves in Africa and 10th in the world. He added that Nigeria remained a destination of choice for would-be investors. Kyari spoke at the Nigeria- India Business Forum held in Abuja, according to a statement from NNPC Ltd yesterday. Kyari was represented by the Chief Finance Officer of the company, Umar Ajiya.

The NNPCL boss said the company had focus on gas development, adding that the aim of the oil company was to energise Africa and other countries, including India. He said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, had created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria. According to him, Nigeria boasts of vast investment opportunities that any investor in the world can look for across the entire energy value chain. Kyari said: “With an asset base in excess of $60 billion and with the largest gas reserves in Africa and 10th in the world, Nigeria remains a destination of choice for would-be investors.

“Our focus at @ nnpclimited is on gas development. The objective is to energise Africa and other countries, including India. Most importantly, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, today has created an enabling environment for us to thrive as a business.” The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Gangadharan Balasubramanian, said Nigeria was poised to play a critical role in international affairs due to current unfolding global realities and its immense natural resources as well as its policies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rep who forged BSc, Masters degrees to be arraigned April 11

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has accused a member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Garba Gololo (Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State), of forging his first and second degrees’ certificates.   In an eight-count charge it filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Commission […]
News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila hails Shettima’s choice as running mate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a wise decision.   Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his special adviser on media and Publicity,, Lanre Lasisi expressed delight that Tinubu settled […]
News

2023: May God give you good successor, Obasanjo prays for Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has prayed God to give Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, a good successor in order to continue with his development strides in the state. Speaking before cutting the tape to inaugurate the one – kilometre flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo, yesterday, Obasanjo said having a good successor was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica