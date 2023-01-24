NNPCL has not remitted to the Federation account since 2021 – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Mallam el-Rufai has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has not remitted monies to the federation account since the last quarter of 2021.

The governor also said the development has forced the Federal Government to depend mainly on import duties and taxes as revenue allocation shared by the three tiers of government.

Addressing the 12th Kaduna State Council on Health Meeting on Tuesday, Governor El-Rufai explained that his administration is working hard to achieve its goal of making healthcare affordable and accessible to the people, but that dwindling revenue has been a clog in the wheel of progress.

He, however, noted that the plan of the state cannot be executed without cash backing, adding that the state is managing by depending on the little amount that comes from the federation account and internally generated revenue.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...