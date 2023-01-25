NNPCL has not remitted to the Federation Account since 2021, says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam el- Rufai, has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has not remitted monies to the Federation Account since the last quarter of 2021. The governor also said the development has forced the Federal Government to depend mainly on import duties and taxes as revenue allocation shared by the three tiers of government. Addressing the 12th Kaduna State Council on Health Meeting yesterday, Governor El-Rufai explained that his administration is working hard to achieve its goal of making healthcare affordable and accessible to the people, but that dwindling revenue has been a clog in the wheel of progress.

He, however, noted that the plan of the state cannot be executed without cash backing, adding that the state is managing by depending on the little amount that comes from the federation account and internally generated revenue. According to the governor: “We have to make choices as a country and as a people and stop being hypocritical. Since the last quarter of 2021, the NNPC has not remitted a kobo to the federation account because they are paying subsidies. We have depended only on import duties and taxes. This year, the Federal Government will spend N6 trillion on fuel subsidies, which is a quarter of the budget.

This is more than the entire budget of states and local governments on health this year. “We spent N300 billion per annum to subsidize electricity which we hardly get. We are subsidizing 50% of electricity supply. We have an exchange rate of N400 to a dollar but if you want to buy dollars across the road at Hamdala Hotel, it costs N700. Some people would buy at N400 and sell at N700 costing us about N4 trillion per annum, that is one sixth of the entire budget, which is more than the entire budget of education.”

He, however, added: “We cannot carry out projects without cash backing but what is our source of income? Federal allocation and internally generated revenue. There are two million people in Kaduna that are employed and 100,000 of them are civil servants. If we ask them to pay N10,000 per month each or N100,000 per annum we raise N200 billion as internally generated revenue, which is more than our capital budget for this year. We have to talk to ourselves. When we came in we had less than 150 doctors in the health system across the state, but today we have double that figure.” The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Amina Baloni said the Kaduna State Council on Health has over the years come up with health policies that have proffered solutions to the challenges facing the health sector.

