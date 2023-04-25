NNPCL Has Spent Over $1.1bn On The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project –Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has spent over $1.1 billion on the Ajaokuta-KadunaKano (AKK) gas pipeline project. Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, who spoke during a site inspection of the pipeline project in Ahoko Gbagyi, Kogi State yesterday, said the money spent on the project was from the company’s cash flow.

He said the project had not been stalled due to funding challenges, adding that NNPCL is capable of funding the project. He also promised that the project would be completed and delivered on schedule adding that the project is almost at 70% completion, with over $1.1bn released to finance the project. Kyari said: “We are continuing to fund it, despite the fact that we do not have third-party financiers on this project, we have so far spent over $1.1 billion on it from our cash flow.

“We are a very different company today. We are a commercial company now. “This company can fund this project. So we do not need any support on this project. We will deliver this project as we promised.” According to him, the AKK gas pipeline and stations project will further deepen the integration of the northern region of the country with the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

The pipeline can transport two billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day to three proposed independent power plants in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and other gas-based industries as well as other identified and proposed commercial off-takers along the entire pipeline route. The project, according to NNPCL, has the potential to greatly improve Nigeria’s power generation capacity and the economy as a whole through industrialization as well as other economic uses.

“Since the flag-off of the project by His Excellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2020, we have recorded significant feats and we are pleased to update the Nation that the project is well on course to deliver on schedule.” Kyari said: “Overall Engineering Design for the linear section of the two segments of the project stands at 93.48%.

“The Overall Procurement for the linear section for the two segments is at 88%. “94% of the total line pipes have been manufactured and 90% already incountry. “Construction activities on both segments are ongoing. We have completed 400km of the linear section/mainline welding, representing 68% of ROW from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano. “Also, ongoing are several special constructions like Direct Pipe Installation (DPI) across the River Niger in Kogi state and other Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) across River Robo, Pai and Shika River in Zaria, Kaduna State. “Also, several back-end activities have commenced including joint field coating, trenching and lowering, temporary cathodic protection and talks of precommissioning of some sections have equally commenced.”