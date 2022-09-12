NNPCL laments $700m monthly loss to oil theft

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has lamented that it loses an average of $700 million monthly to the activities of the oil thieves.

This was disclosed by the Group General Manager (GGM) of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti. Wunti, who said something must be done urgently to halt the trend, also disclosed that the company had assembled an array of security measure, all coordinated by digital control system.

The NAPIMS boss equally lamented that the huge loss in the nation’s oil production has resulted into huge revenue shortages to the country, making the government to resort to borrowings in a bid to fund the economy.

He also lamented that the country has not been able to meet the production quota set by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Wunti, who spoke at a demonstration briefing organised for journalists in Abuja, said though the digital solution had a semblance of the Saudi oil company’s (Aramco) security infrastructure, the Nigerian model combined technology with the efforts of the national security outfits and that of the communities.

He said: “I was in the Saudi Arabia infrastructure. I was there twice, and I know what they have. It’s a digital control system; it’s different from our own.

“Digital control system, it’s like you have the control system of all your assets in one place. “This is beyond digital control system; it’s also a security system and we are doing it and to tell you that this was built-in by our in-house software engineers because of the security sensitivities to it because they are customised, the moment you give to somebody who create that.

“So, we use combination of technology to integrate and synchronise and create what we are now confident and comfortable with and one of the things that we’re very proud of, these are very young engineers, young enough to be our children and grandchildren in some of these places and a lot of them are seated on this control room.

“And that is why credit must be given to the leadership of NNPC for being able to respond to this. “We developed this in about 60 days and we started using it and progressing. We’re not where we want to get, but I think we have achieved 60/65 per cent of the capability of these infrastructures

